Celebrate World Otter Day with the North Carolina Zoo!
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This month, we celebrate World Otter Day.
Otters live in every part of North Carolina from the coast to the mountains, and these animals play an important role in the health of our waterways.Take a trip to the NC Zoo with Zoo Filez!
Two American river otters live at the North Carolina Zoo.
Shannon Smith shows us in this week's Zoo FIlez why their keepers believe they should be celebrated.
