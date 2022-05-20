Celebrate World Otter Day with the North Carolina Zoo!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This month, we celebrate World Otter Day.

Otters live in every part of North Carolina from the coast to the mountains, and these animals play an important role in the health of our waterways.

Two American river otters live at the North Carolina Zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us in this week’s Zoo FIlez why their keepers believe they should be celebrated.

