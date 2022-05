Berkeley County School District's yearly Board Art Show event returned this year to showcase the hard work and creativity of some of the district's young artists. This is the first in-person Board Art Show since prior to the pandemic. Every year, the district celebrates students' artwork by hosting an art show in the board room. These pieces were selected by students' art teachers from most of the schools in the district. Students and their families were invited to come out to the district office on May 24 to munch on chocolate chip cookies and sip some lemonade as they perused the different pieces. The Board Art Show was held just before Tuesday night's board meeting.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO