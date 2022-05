I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO