James Lovett, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 29th,1932 and departed this life Sunday May 22, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Calhoun, Kentucky, reaching the age of 89 years. He is survived by one son; Deshawn Lovett, one niece; Karen Kidd Lovett, and one nephew; Ian Kidd. At...

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO