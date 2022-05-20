ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Madison Burger Week officially underway

By Josh Spreiter
x1071.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Madison Burger Week is officially underway. It is scheduled to run Friday, May 20th through Friday, May 27th....

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

ImpactLife opens new blood donation center on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A blood donation center celebrated a new location on Madison’s west side Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. ImpactLife, which collects blood for local hospitals, marked the opening of its new location in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road. Officials there said the event comes as they look ahead to what will likely be a decrease in donations because of the Memorial Day weekend and the first weeks of summer.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Boaters paddle to the finish line at Tenney Park

MADISON, Wis. — The fourth annual Tenney Park boat race drifted through Madison Sunday. Competitors got a chance to go at their own pace. Prizes and ribbons were handed out to the best young boaters. Organizers hope the event will inspire more people to get out on the water.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Festival season in full swing at WORTstock

MADISON, Wis. — 89.9 FM WORT held its annual WORTstock event Sunday. The event has been held for the past 25 years and featured local and regional musicians. Organizers said the festival is a way to connect with the community. “It was important for us to get out beyond...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Local students’ films shown during screening at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Sen. Melissa Agard hosted a film screening at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday for two films produced by local students. The featured films, “Transaster” and “Make a Wish,” were produced by students with help from the Children’s Film Academy of Madison.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Aircraft Lands in Bloomington Hay Field

A single engine plane made an emergency landing in a hay field off of Birch Road just west of Bloomington Sunday. At around 10:30am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a plane that had experienced engine troubles and had to make an emergency landing. Farmers were in the process of harvesting hay in the field and there were several windrows of hay that helped guide the aircraft to the ground acting like a runway. The pilot, 61 year old Charles Diggins of Middleboro, Massachusetts, was able to land the craft safely without causing any damages to the plane and without any injuries to himself or his passenger, 72 year old Warren Roberts of Makawao, Hawaii. The two were flying from Poplar Grove, Illinois to Livingston, Montana. The plane was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and taken to the Prairie du Chien airport for inspection and repairs. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Prairie du Chien Police Department assisted with taking the plane to the airport. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA in their ongoing investigation into the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Madison firefighters help rescue cat stuck in tree on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — A group of firefighters jumped into action to help rescue a cat from a tree on Madison’s north side Monday morning. The city’s fire department said the curious cat climbed up the tree on Barnett Street on Saturday and wouldn’t come down. Firefighters and Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Animal Services Office were able to rescue the cat on Monday using tall ladders.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison apartment evacuated due to lethal levels of carbon monoxide

MADISON, Wis. — An apartment building near the UW campus was evacuated Monday after dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Madison Gas and Electric and Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 128-unit building in the 1000 block of University Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide readings of about 500 ppm were found in an upper floor, and readings over 250 ppm were found on other levels.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Police: Man attempts robbery at Eastside Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes after attempting to take money from the cash register at a Kwik Trip on Madison’s east side Sunday Night. Officers responded to the incident at the Kwik Trip on 3528 East Washington...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Police: Dozens of vehicles, homes vandalized in SW Stoughton early Tuesday

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles and homes in the southwestern part of Stoughton were vandalized early Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. In a news release, the Stoughton Police Department said officers have responded to roughly 40 complaints of vehicles with slashed tires or graffiti on vehicles and homes.
STOUGHTON, WI
x1071.com

Another Status Conference in Livingston Shooting

The attorney for a Livingston man, who is charged with attempted 1st-degree homicide, has asked for more time to review the case. During a status conference on Tuesday for 53-year-old Todd Holder, his lawyer requested a continuance to conduct further investigation. Holder is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man outside a Livingston bar last June. Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office found the man with a gun-shot wound around 12:30am on June 19th. Authorities identified Holder as the suspect and arrested him at a residence outside of the village. The next status conference is set for July 26th.
LIVINGSTON, WI
x1071.com

Baby formula shortage leads to potential scams

MADISON – Wednesday, formula manufacturers appear before a House subcommittee, while the Senate is poised to on a $28M House bill to help the FDA combat the crisis surrounding a national baby formula shortage. This comes as the second round of “Operation Fly Formula” arrives Wednesday. But as families wait for the formula to hit shelves, scammers are attempting to take advantage of the situation.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigating reports of gunshots on eastside

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of gunshots on the city’s eastside. Police said multiple callers heard between four and seven gunshots near Milwaukee Street and Dempsey Road. Officers searched the area but found no shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Click It Or Ticket Enforcement

Wearing a seatbelt while driving is always a good idea, but it’s even more important the next few weeks. The Wisconsin State Patrol is increasing its enforcement of seat belt laws thru June 5th. It’s part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. DOT officials say half of people involved in fatal crashes in Wisconsin were not wearing a seatbelt. About 88% of Wisconsin drivers and passengers used a seatbelt in 2021, which is lower than the national rate of 90%. State law allows law enforcement to stop and ticket drivers for not wearing a seat belt. Drivers can also be ticketed for unbuckled passengers.
WISCONSIN STATE

