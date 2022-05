PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said three people were found shot inside a car Saturday night. The shooting happened at a bout 6 p.m. on Prospect Street. A car with four people inside was shot at by a separate vehicle driving down a road, police said. Two of the people shot exited the car and took off on foot and were later brought to the hospital.

