Putin tells government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Last month, Putin called for structural changes to Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions, which he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.

Vladimir Putin
#Steel#Miners#Russian#Kremlin
