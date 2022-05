JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following the Texas tragedy, many are again asking about gun laws in their home state. Currently, in the state of Missouri, regulations are lax. Back in 2007, the state repealed legislation that required background checks when purchasing handguns. Then in 2016, the General Assembly reversed another law allowing open carry, meaning permits aren’t needed. Missouri also doesn’t have a minimum age requirement for buying a firearm.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO