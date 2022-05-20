ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Woods, CA

Support Space for individuals impacted by the church mass shooting in Laguna Woods, CA

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCS is holding drop-in support space for students who are impacted by the...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Grad Night Canceled For Santa Clarita Seniors

The William S. Hart School District announced that this year’s grad night for the class of 2022 is being canceled due to various cited roadblocks. On Friday, families received an email from the district stating that the planned Grad Night at the Saugus Speedway, scheduled for May 27, has been canceled.
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/24/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

West Hollywood residents outraged after vehicles display blatant messages of anti-semitic hate

Multiple law enforcement agencies have launched a joint investigation after several vehicles sporting messages of hate speech targeted were reportedly seen driving throughout West Hollywood over the weekend. Several residents made reports to law enforcement after the vehicles, which displayed "incidents of hate speech in the community" and "messages of antisemitism," were traveling through the streets of Hollywood. According to several witnesses, the occupants of the hate-ridden vehicles would exit and yell slurs and obscenities when confronted.Both Beverly Hills Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into the incident, which unfortunately isn't the first of its kind, after...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

