MA Recital: R. Nathan Brown, tenor

On May 31, 1972 the Old Capitol was verified by the National Register of Historic Places. Join us just days before the 50th anniversary of this honor—175 years since the founding of our great university and 182 years since the cornerstone was first laid—for a very special Exhibition Spotlight: If Walls Could Talk. Let's examine our beloved Old Cap from every angle, Then & Now.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO