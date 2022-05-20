MA Recital: R. Nathan Brown, tenor

As part of the public speaker series at the 2022 Iowa Archaeological Field School at Whiterock Conservancy, Brennan Dolan (Iowa DOT) will be discussing LiDAR and Remote Sensing. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires...
On May 31, 1972 the Old Capitol was verified by the National Register of Historic Places. Join us just days before the 50th anniversary of this honor—175 years since the founding of our great university and 182 years since the cornerstone was first laid—for a very special Exhibition Spotlight: If Walls Could Talk. Let's examine our beloved Old Cap from every angle, Then & Now.
Selected from a pool of nominations of alumni who graduated in the past 10 years ago, Kara Whitaker has been awarded the Gerry Sue Arnold Alumni Award from the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health. Whitaker is an assistant professor in the University of Iowa Department of...
The event will be livestreamed. A reception will follow outside of the Diabetes Research Center, Fourth Floor Pappajohn Biomedical Discovery Building. No registration is necessary. Parking is available at the Newton Road Ramp. Please join us as we celebrate faculty appointments in the UI Carver College of Medicine:. Sue Bodine...
Comments / 0