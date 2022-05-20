ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

MA Recital: R. Nathan Brown, tenor

uiowa.edu
 6 days ago

This concert is free and open to the public. Individuals with disabilities are...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Exhibition spotlight: If Walls Could Talk

On May 31, 1972 the Old Capitol was verified by the National Register of Historic Places. Join us just days before the 50th anniversary of this honor—175 years since the founding of our great university and 182 years since the cornerstone was first laid—for a very special Exhibition Spotlight: If Walls Could Talk. Let's examine our beloved Old Cap from every angle, Then & Now.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine Investiture Ceremony

The event will be livestreamed. A reception will follow outside of the Diabetes Research Center, Fourth Floor Pappajohn Biomedical Discovery Building. No registration is necessary. Parking is available at the Newton Road Ramp. Please join us as we celebrate faculty appointments in the UI Carver College of Medicine:. Sue Bodine...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy