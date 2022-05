The Sertoma Ice Cream Festival in Utica, which melted away over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, is back this Memorial Day weekend. "This year marks the 46th annual Ice Cream festival," Luconda Dager, president of Velvet Ice Cream in Utica which is hosting the the event told the Mount Vernon News. "It's been such a tradition for so many years that when we couldn't have it we weren't sure what to do with that three day-weekend. We had never had a three-day Memorial Day weekend before without the festival. It was strange for us not to have it but we were trying to do the right thing, trying to be as cautious as we could with so many unknowns with the pandemic."

UTICA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO