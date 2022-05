MOUNT VERNON – Chancy E. Blair Jr., 78, of Mount Vernon passed away on May 21, 2022, at Country Court. He was born on May 31, 1943, in Mount Vernon. Chancy was a member of the Ohio Valley Muzzle Loading Gun Club and the Centerburg Conservation Club. He worked at American National Can, the Charles Mills Campground and the Kokosing Campground. He was the owner of the Broken Pedal Bicycle Shop. He enjoyed woodworking. Chancy was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping and bird watching. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

