Ewing, N.J. – On Saturday, the Kenyon College women’s lacrosse team saw their season come to an end against the No. 1-ranked Salisbury University Sea Gulls in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Sea Gulls held a 10-1 advantage at half before taking the postseason game, 16-3. The Ladies held with the Sea Gulls in the opening minutes of the contest. Kenyon’s first scoring chance came with 12:13 left in the first quarter as Emma Hutchison watched her shot saved by Salisbury goalkeeper Mary Claire Hisle. The Sea Gulls started their scoring a few minutes later as Camryn Pepper snuck a shot past Nola Garand. Salisbury built onto its lead less than a minute later on Delaney Hill’s free-position goal. At the 7 1/2-minute mark, Erin Scannell put the Sea Gulls up three. The Ladies, determined to get on the board, placed three shots on goal over the course of three possessions, but Hisle held strong in net. Before the quarter ended, Salisbury added in two more to take a 5-0 advantage into the second period.

GAMBIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO