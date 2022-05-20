ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Storm damage: Roof ripped off Wilson County home, massive tree falls in Garner

By Lora Lavigne, Nia Harden, WRAL reporters
 5 days ago

Lucama, N.C. — Thousands of customers were without power in Wake and Wilson counties Friday morning, where strong winds ripped the roof off a Lucama home overnight and brought down a 60-foot tree in Garner.

While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east of Wake County were feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning.

In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof off a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street.

Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy reported over 14,000 customers without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.

Wilson County Schools will be closed Friday because storms caused power outages at schools across the district, officials said. Statewide, around 24,000 customers were without power in North Carolina.

Around 6,000 customers were without power in Wake County, most south of Raleigh and in the Garner area.

The owner of a home off Lake Wheeler Road told WRAL News a tree crashed through the window into his young son's bedroom, but the boy was not there when it happened.

A 60-foot tree also fell in Garner's Grissom Farms neighborhood, just missing a family's vehicles, according to the owner, and Sky 5 flew over a home on Stonyford Court in Raleigh's Manor Ridge Subdivision, where a tree fell across the roof of a large home. In the video, you can see debris and lawn chairs in the family's pool.

In Johnston County, in Smithfield, a family sent WRAL News video of their trampoline blowing across their backyard and crashing into their home.

Viewers shared photos of large hail in Apex videos a video of an intense lighting strike over WakeMed in Raleigh.

There were several road closures in southern Wake County early Friday morning:

  • Parkway Drive closed between Jennifer Drive and Brookwood Drive
  • Ten Ten Road closed between Fanny Brown Road to Mountain Drive
  • Rand Road closed from Brothers Way to Ponderosa Circle
  • Crowder Road closed between Ashwood Road and Ten Ten Road

