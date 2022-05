The following was sent to the Bloomingtonian by the DNR:. Monroe Lake Program & Event Calendar: bit.ly/monroelakecalendar. Apply now to work at Monroe Lake! We are still looking for people to fill several seasonal park positions, including Office Assistant, Housekeeping, Gate Attendant, Beach Attendant, Marina Operator, Security, and Laborer. Join our team and help our visitors to make memories naturally. Submit your application online at careers.IN.gov.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO