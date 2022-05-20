ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER HONORED WITH CHIEF’S COMMENDATION

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brenham police officer was presented with a Chief’s Commendation at Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting. Officer Lawrence Garnett was recognized for his efforts to help save a victim of a...

kwhi.com

kwhi.com

BLEIBLERVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT WARRANT

A Bleiblerville man was arrested by Brenham police Tuesday evening on an assault warrant. Around 7:30 p.m., Brenham police stopped a vehicle near the 900 block of Highway 290 West. After an investigation, the driver, 28-year-old James Michael Beamon was taken into custody for an active Bond Forfeiture Assault warrant...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

28 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. 22-year-old Jadarius Markeith Phillips of Brenham, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Cynthia Dienno of Brenham, 29-year-old Dustin Nikolas-William Veronesi of Burton and 46-year-old Jason Todd Hrachovy of Brenham, indicted on separate charges of Injury to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for Bryan burglary suspect

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary. Officers responded at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday to a Burglary of Habitation in Progress in the 3100 block of Red Robin Loop. The resident confronted the burglary suspect. The burglary suspect fired a...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE SERVE ACTIVE WARRANT

The Brenham Police Department served an active warrant on a jailed man Friday. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:45, Officers arrived at the Washington County Jail in reference to a current inmate identified as Javon Trell Bernard Griffin-Jones, 19 of Brenham, that showed to have an active warrant that needed to be served. Officers arrived and booked Griffin-Jones in on his warrant, Motion to Revoke Probation Terroristic Threat, and released him back to the jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ISSUES STATEMENT ON UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

Brenham ISD has released a statement in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde which left at least 21 people dead, including 19 students. The Brenham Independent School District extends condolences to the Uvalde community for their enormous loss. In response to the tragic events, and out of an abundance of caution, the Brenham police department will have an increased presence on campuses for the remainder of the school year. The safety and security of our students is our top priority. The Brenham ISD counselors remain available for students in need of assistance.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Brenham woman was arrested on outstanding warrants Monday. Brenham Police report that Monday, Officers responded to the Washington County Line on Highway 36 North, where they met with a Burleson County DPS Trooper to retrieve fugitive Kaylyn Ann Bardwell, 29 of Brenham. Bardwell was placed in custody for her four active warrants out of Washington County: Abandon or Endangerment of a Child - Criminal Negligence, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving while License is invalid. She was booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Burglar fires weapon at resident inside Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for the person who shot at a homeowner during an attempted burglary Tuesday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive. According to police, the resident confronted the suspect who then produced a handgun...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour manhunt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alfred West Jr., 29, from Houston, and Jaleen Anderson, 28, from Houston were arrested and identified as the suspected thieves, according DPS. DPS...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

DR. JIMMY HASKINS, FIRST BRENHAM STATE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT, DIES

The first superintendent of the Brenham State School has died. Dr. Jimmy Read Haskins died on May 15th at the age of 86. Dr. Haskins served as superintendent of the state school from 1972 to 1993, with the facility receiving national recognition during those years. It was the first state school in Texas to attain accreditation from a national group recognizing excellent service to people with intellectual disabilities.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER FAYETTE CO. PURSUIT

Two people were arrested Monday after a chase through Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was on I-10 near Flatonia shortly after 8:30 a.m. when he observed a vehicle in the median that appeared to have just wrecked. The officer turned his lights on to investigate, but the vehicle sped off and a pursuit ensued.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE POLICE: WOMAN FLOWN TO HOSPITAL AFTER ‘DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE’

Bellville police say a woman was flown to the hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a trailer during the course of a domestic dispute. According to a release from Bellville Police Chief Jason Smalley, officers and other local emergency responders were called out to an auto pedestrian accident on Briarwood Lane.
BELLVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Looking For A Burglary Suspect Who Fired A Gun At A Victim

Bryan police is looking for those responsible for gunfire in the residential neighborhood behind the new Goodwill store. According to BPD’s social media, officers were sent just after 3:30 Tuesday morning to a home on Red Robin Loop. A resident said a burglary suspect fired a gun towards them.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN FACES FAMILY ASSAULT CHARGES AFTER WEEKEND ARREST

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on several assault charges. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, deputies responded to a home in the Bluebonnet Hills subdivision in reference to a disturbance that resulted in alleged assaults of family members. Deputies obtained statements from the occupants of the home, which...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING PROTECTION ORDER

A Brenham man was arrested Friday for violating a protection order. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:25, Officers responded to the 300 block of Riggs Street in reference to a Protection Order. Michael Leroy Hooper, 42 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Violation of a Bond or Protective Order. Hooper was transported to the Washington County Jail and released to Jail Staff.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE LEADS POLICE ON 50 MILE CHASE

A report of a stolen motorcycle led to a 50 mile police chase Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:05 Officers learned of a stolen Harley Davidson traveling towards Brenham from the Chappell Hill area. Officers located said Harley Davidson and attempted to conduct a high-risk stop, however, the driver, identified as Aaron Paul Reid, 39 of Houston, evaded law enforcement eastbound on Highway 290. After an approximately 50-mile pursuit, Reid was placed in custody in Waller County for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Reid was booked in the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Several Bryan Police officers responded Friday evening to the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Residents were told to avoid this area. Two people with gunshot wounds were found, and they...
BRYAN, TX

