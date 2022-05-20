BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER HONORED WITH CHIEF’S COMMENDATION

A report of a stolen motorcycle led to a 50 mile police chase Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:05 Officers learned of a stolen Harley Davidson traveling towards Brenham from the Chappell Hill area. Officers located said Harley Davidson and attempted to conduct a high-risk stop, however, the driver, identified as Aaron Paul Reid, 39 of Houston, evaded law enforcement eastbound on Highway 290. After an approximately 50-mile pursuit, Reid was placed in custody in Waller County for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Reid was booked in the Washington County Jail.
