BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER HONORED WITH CHIEF’S COMMENDATION

Brenham ISD has released a statement in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde which left at least 21 people dead, including 19 students. The Brenham Independent School District extends condolences to the Uvalde community for their enormous loss. In response to the tragic events, and out of an abundance of caution, the Brenham police department will have an increased presence on campuses for the remainder of the school year. The safety and security of our students is our top priority. The Brenham ISD counselors remain available for students in need of assistance.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO