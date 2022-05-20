AP Top U.S. News at 3:24 P.m. EDT

Nineteen precious fourth-grade students were massacred at the Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, along with their two teachers — and the time to stop this reign of terror is now! The deranged shooter who committed this horror was able to legally purchase two assault rifles, 375 rounds of ammunition, and seven 30-round magazines, not long after his 18th birthday. He was able to walk right into the school, which he had once attended, go into a classroom of 4th graders, lock the door, and slaughter the 10-year-olds. He shot up the children so much, that some of their parents had to give DNA in order for their bodies to be identified. They were unrecognizable.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO