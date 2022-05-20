AP Top U.S. News at 3:24 P.m. EDT

A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
Kansas City Star. May 19, 2022. Editorial: Every GOP Missouri and Kansas US representative voted no on baby formula bill — but 1. Wednesday, the U.S. House approved a bill providing $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration “to address the current shortage of FDA-regulated infant formula.” The vote was 231 yes, 192 no.
Nineteen precious fourth-grade students were massacred at the Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, along with their two teachers — and the time to stop this reign of terror is now! The deranged shooter who committed this horror was able to legally purchase two assault rifles, 375 rounds of ammunition, and seven 30-round magazines, not long after his 18th birthday. He was able to walk right into the school, which he had once attended, go into a classroom of 4th graders, lock the door, and slaughter the 10-year-olds. He shot up the children so much, that some of their parents had to give DNA in order for their bodies to be identified. They were unrecognizable.
UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) - The Texas gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers posted an online message warning that he was going to shoot up an elementary school minutes before he attacked, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday, as more harrowing details about Tuesday's rampage emerged. The gunman, 18-year-old...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured. I do...
(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters. The suspect was killed in the midday shooting at the Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.
President Joe Biden delivered remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday in which 18 children were killed. Good evening, fellow Americans. I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this again. Another massacre: Uvalde,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The deadlocked U.S. Senate Republican primary between wellness celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick was headed for a recount in Pennsylvania, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said on Wednesday, with the outcome delayed into next month. Oz, whose candidacy was propelled...
(Reuters) -Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the United States, one that prohibits abortions from fertilization and allows private citizens to sue those who help women terminate their pregnancies. "I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would sign every piece of pro-life...
Comments / 0