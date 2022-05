CARROLLTON, GA — Carrollton Elementary School teacher Jennifer Zachmeyer was named the University of West Georgia Mentor Teacher of the Year. Zachmeyer was recognized at an awards ceremony and received a check from the university which will help fund items for her classroom. Pictured from left are Cindy Saxon, director of field experiences at the University of West Georgia; Kylie Carroll, Carrollton Elementary School principal; Jennifer Zachmeyer; and Dr. Laura Smith, interim dean of the UWG College of Education.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO