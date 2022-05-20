1,800+ RPU customers affected by power outages

(ABC 6 News) - It's a day that many Kasson residents have either been waiting for or dreading, the beginning of the reconstruction on highway 57. The first phase of the project will close off highway 57 between 1st Street North and 7th Street North. In addition to the two roundabouts being added, the end goal is for better safety at intersections, making sidewalks more accessible, and better pavement options.

KASSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO