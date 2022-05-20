1,800+ RPU customers affected by power outages

(ABC 6 News) - Channel One Regional Food Bank announced a $75,000 grant from Mayo Clinic, which will be used to increase food access and alleviate Olmsted County's financial stress. Director of development and communications Jessica Sund said those were identified as strong needs in Olmsted County's recent Community Needs...
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea City Council voted on a number of items this week, including eliminating fines on youth materials checked out from the Albert Lea Public Library. Currently, 34% of juvenile library card holders are blocked from checking out materials due to overdue fines. Albert Lea...
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) students learned Wednesday that the sky is not the limit. A team of Rochester students watched the rocket, "Falcon 9" launch today off of the Florida coast carrying their satellites. This Rochester group is one of five CubeSat teams worldwide...
(ABC 6 News) - The Worth County Board of Supervisors has voted to make EMS an essential service within the county. The resolution was passed in its third reading in front of the board. In the resolution, the board recognized the importance of maintaining and advancing the level of care...
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in Rochester to celebrate the 'Free the Growler' bill. Gov. Walz signed the bill Wednesday afternoon; the new bill raises the annual cap on craft beer production, growler sales, and allows more off-sale options for smaller breweries.
(ABC 6 News) - It's a day that many Kasson residents have either been waiting for or dreading, the beginning of the reconstruction on highway 57. The first phase of the project will close off highway 57 between 1st Street North and 7th Street North. In addition to the two roundabouts being added, the end goal is for better safety at intersections, making sidewalks more accessible, and better pavement options.
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police responded to an assault report at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 24. A 20-year-old woman told officers she had pulled up to a crosswalk at Civic Center Drive and 1st Street SE as the crosswalk sign began to blink, indicating pedestrian crossing. The woman said...
(ABC 6 News) - The sheriff’s office of Olmsted County is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and passengers of another vehicle that went through wet concrete in the Rochester area. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, a construction team reported damage to newly...
(ABC 6 News) - The school year is coming to a close and Friedell Middle School is preparing to say goodbye. A celebration event was held at the school on Wednesday night to bring together past and current students, staff, teachers and families to remember their time at Friedell. "It's...
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the Rochester International Airport after a report of an incoming plane with smoke in the cabin. RFD said the plane landed without incident or injury, and crews are currently working with the airport fire department to...
(ABC 6 News) - Schools across southeast Minnesota took the time to reassure students and families Wednesday in response to the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Multiple districts added more mental health resources Wednesday to help students cope. Child therapists at Zumbro Valley Health Center, that partner with...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Many businesses have closed in our area because of the pandemic, but one, is now finding new life by opening its doors in a unique way. Shawn and Michelle Fagan have always had a dream of opening up a coffee shop here in Downtown Rochester, and now their dream has grown at Sargent's on 2nd.
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea School board has narrowed its pool of applicants for the school district superintendent position down to two finalists. The Albert Lea School Board has selected the following finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent position:. Bryan Boysen, Superintendent/Elementary Principal of the...
(ABC 6 News) - Melissa Erickson is a science teacher at John Marshall High School, and was selected to attend "Liftoff 2022 Program" at the University of Texas, a selective space program developed by NASA. The hope is that teachers can develop lessons from this program to take to their...
(ABC 6 News) - With 100% of the precincts reporting in the Minnesota 1st Congressional District primary 389 votes separate Republican candidates Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson. Finstad coming in at 38% (13,835) of the vote and Munson at 37% (13,446).
(ABC 6 News) - On a federal and state level, the death of George Floyd has inspired different pieces of legislation to reform police and hold officers more accountable. On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked a call for change in Minnesota and around the world.
(ABC 6 News) - As part of this month's national Thank You Crew Initiative, McDonald's is celebrating and honoring its employees including one of Rochester's own who is making all the difference. "I was totally shocked. Yeah, I was totally surprised," said Rita Roles who has been working at McDonald's...
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are investigating an attempted robbery from Thursday, May 19. At about 11:56 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE. The victim, a 40-year-old man, said an unknown male approached him from behind and tried to start a verbal...
(ABC 6 News) - Area law enforcement and first responders held training in March. Every police officer, firefighter, deputy and paramedic was trained on how to respond to an active shooter situation. Rochester police's most recent active shooter training was in March, which was for every cop, firefighter, deputy, and...
(ABC 6 News) - The Sheriff's office of Olmsted County has referred charges for a May 17 crash in Dover. Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Three people – one with facial injuries, one with...
