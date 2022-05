DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some fans are demanding refunds after Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach had to cancel some of its headliners because of stormy weather. "I think it would be gracious of Rockville to consider the fact that several of the major headliners were not able to perform, and that is obviously part of the value that we paid for," said Gillian Giannetti, who traveled to Daytona Beach from Virginia to attend the festival.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO