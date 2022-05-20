ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Author Correction: Leaf C and N composition shedding light on easing drought stress through partial K substitution by Na in eucalyptus species

By Nikolas Souza Mateus
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99710-1, published online 11 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported financially in part by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq, Project # 137864/2017-5) and the agreement of the Coordination of...

