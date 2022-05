Has the most magical place on earth become a vacation spot reserved only for the rich? A family trip to Disney World is the dream of many young children. Their parents surprised them with a trip to see Mickey, Space Mountain, and the palm trees of Florida. My mom and dad finally saved up enough to take my brother and me when we were older. I was out of high school. But that was back in the 1990s. Today, prices on everything from park admission to food are skyrocketing, which begs the question. Can an average Iowa family afford a Disney vacation anymore?

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO