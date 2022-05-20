ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeline Leash

Cover picture for the articleRuffwear’s Ridgeline Leash is a lightweight, minimalist dog leash option ideal for any adventure....

Catit Pixi Fountain

Catit’s Pixi Fountain features a triple-action filter, various flow options and a quiet pump. Inspired by the company’s office cat Pixi, the fountain’s ergonomic design helps cats drink comfortably and eases whisker stress with a large drinking surface. It comes in four colors: white, green, pink and blue.
The ElleVet Project Returns with Veterinary Relief Tour

The ElleVet Project, the national nonprofit of the science-focused pet cannabidiol CBD+CBDA company ElleVet Sciences, is bringing back its veterinary relief tour providing much-needed free veterinary care, food and supplies to the pets of the homeless and street pets in vulnerable communities throughout the United States beginning June 2 and continuing throughout the year. With an expanded list of states and cities from prior years, The ElleVet Project plans to reach thousands of animals this year, company officials said.
Ultimates Grain-Free Food for Dogs & Puppies

Midwestern Pet Foods presents Ultimates Grain-Free Food for Dogs & Puppies. High-quality meat proteins and nutritious fruits and vegetables provide excellent taste and health, the company states. These antioxidant-rich diets are made with no corn, wheat or soy. The Ultimates Grain-Free line includes three adult recipes and one all-life-stage recipe.
Do Micro Indie Pet Stores Need Industry Data Reports?

My competitors are close. Within a two-mile radius of my store, there are big-box stores, big-box pet stores, large independent pet stores, micro independent pet stores and grocery stores, all offering similar or the same products. I don’t know what product category generates the most sales for them, or what their top-selling SKUs are. Do I need that information? How would having it change what I, as a micro independent, do?
Wipeout Terrarium and Aquarium Glass Cleaner

Hobbyists can eliminate mineral buildup and create a clear view into their habitats with Zoo Med Laboratories’ Wipeout Terrarium and Aquarium Glass Cleaner. It is 100% plant based and removes hard water deposits, dust, fingerprints and other light-blocking deposits without streaking. The sustainably made, nontoxic cleaner is ideal for glass or acrylic habitats. It is safe for fish, plants, invertebrates, reptiles and amphibians.
Increased Pet Bird Ownership Prompts MyRightBird to Launch New Resources

In light of increased interest in pet birds, MyRightBird, an initiative to encourage responsible pet bird ownership created by the Bird Enjoyment & Advantage Koalition (BEAK), is increasing its efforts to provide valuable information for current and potential bird owners alike, including care sheets for different types of birds and a quiz designed to suggest bird species that may be compatible with the user’s lifestyle.
Pet Sustainability Coalition Surpasses Earth-Friendly Actions Goal

The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) coordinated a 30-day sprint that began on Earth Day, (April 22) with a goal to inspire 10,000 actions that lead to a better future for pets, people and the planet. More than 600 participants from the pet industry came together and completed a total of 12,034 actions, far exceeding the original goal, PSC officials reported. Participants completed a wide range of actions from learning what sets Fair Trade products apart, to downloading tools from PSC’s DEI Toolkit, to taking on food waste.
