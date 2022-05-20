Ridgeline Leash

The Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) coordinated a 30-day sprint that began on Earth Day, (April 22) with a goal to inspire 10,000 actions that lead to a better future for pets, people and the planet. More than 600 participants from the pet industry came together and completed a total of 12,034 actions, far exceeding the original goal, PSC officials reported. Participants completed a wide range of actions from learning what sets Fair Trade products apart, to downloading tools from PSC’s DEI Toolkit, to taking on food waste.
