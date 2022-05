Sparkles, the NFT marketplace, is currently the only Dapp on the Songbird blockchain providing users with access to view, buy or sell any NFT created on the Songbird blockchain. Sparkles launched a public version of the platform back in January 2022. This version was created to help users of the songbird chain have a safe place to buy and sell NFTs. While there is a rich set of features planned in the roadmap, including in-app minting, make offers and auctions, the core team decided to thoroughly test each feature before moving onto the next stage and expects to have a major update to the app prior to the Flare Launch in July.

INTERNET ・ 8 HOURS AGO