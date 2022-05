JavaScript promise chaining is a simple but powerful feature to resolve a common nested callback issue (callback hell). To chain promises, there are two main points you need to remember. Multiple then and catch can be called successively such as promise.then(...).then(...).catch(...).catch(...). A call back in the then method must return a new Promise object so the chain can be continued. The rule also applies to TypeScript. In ES2016 (a.k.a ES7), the async/await function was introduced and it makes our life even easier. That said, if you cannot use the ES7 feature for some reason, then promise chaining is a great choice to refactor your codebase.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 8 HOURS AGO