Camp Overnight in an Off-Grid Covered Wagon in Golden, Colorado

A unique park and museum located in Lakewood, Colorado takes visitors on a trip back through time to visit former businesses and homes that once lined the streets of Denver. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is set up as a pioneer town with prominent buildings that have been preserved from the mid-20th-century. During the 1940s and 50s, Colfax Avenue was the main tourist route between Denver and the Rocky Mountains, and this park is aimed to represent that era. A fake main street in the middle of the park is dotted with vintage Art Moderne/Deco buildings, including former diners and residential homes that would have been seen while cruising Colfax back in the day.

