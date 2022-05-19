Spirit Board Urges Shareholders to Reject JetBlue's Tender Offer

MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai’s 25 million residents have endured an extreme COVID lockdown for nearly a month—and now a new nightmarish topic is trending on Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social media platform.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -British proxy adviser PIRC on Monday urged Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders to vote against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman Darren Woods, at an annual general meeting on Wednesday. PIRC, or Pensions & Investment Research Consultants, is the latest proxy firm to urge investors to oppose proposals...
(Reuters) -A tanker carrying about 1 million barrels on Iranian heavy crude arrived in recent days in Venezuelan waters for delivery to the country's largest refinery, according to a shipping report seen by Reuters on Monday and vessel tracking data. Iran and Venezuela have recently expanded a swap agreement signed...
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's government announced on Monday a new 10% reduction in the tax rate for import goods on a large part of products purchased abroad, aiming to reduce inflationary pressures. The economy ministry's tax cut, which covers approximately 87% of the country's tariff goods, was approved after a meeting...
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology. The South Korean auto group on...
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it will shut down all listings and experiences in mainland China from July 30, joining a long list of Western internet platforms that have opted out of the China market. The company made the announcement in a letter...
(Reuters) -Jet engine maker CFM International is facing industrial delays of six to eight weeks in the wake of supply-chain problems and some French labour unrest, but expects to claw most of this back by early in the fourth quarter, three people familiar with the matter said. Co-owned by General...
LONDON (AP) — For many struggling families, older people and the homeless, Michelle Donnelly’s food hub in east London has been a lifeline. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, she has been collecting surplus groceries from supermarkets and distributing them to people who can’t afford to buy food.
(Reuters) - The crypto winter is into its ninth week and bitcoin can't shake the chills. From technicals to turnover, market indicators are flashing red or amber for the biggest cryptocurrency, which has lost a third of its value in just two months. So what now?. Bitcoin's limited history isn't...
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka increased fuel and transport prices on Tuesday, a long-flagged move to combat its debilitating economic crisis, but the hikes are bound to exacerbate galloping inflation, at least in the short-term. Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a message on Twitter that petrol prices...
May 24 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter profit, attributing the drop to stock price-linked compensation plans, while revenue rose. The company earned $1.19 per diluted share in the quarter compared to $1.64 per share the previous year. Revenue climbed to $1.35...
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc and global commodities trader Trafigura have set sights on a new market, their chief executives told Reuters on Monday: tracking carbon emissions for the oil and gas sector. The companies are building a platform for oil majors and other commodities firms to vet...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices eased in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and weaker consumption outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand in China after Beijing's promises of stimulus. Brent crude futures for July slid 35 cents, or 0.3%,...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States is considering "investment support" of $4 billion for India on top of billions of dollars extended earlier, New Delhi said on Monday after the two sides signed an agreement to keep such money flowing. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) or its...
