Paolo Banchero News

The Milwaukee Bucks did not achieve their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Instead, they were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in seven games. While there were many reasons why the team did not meet its goal, one of them was poor backup point guard play. When George Hill was acquired by the Bucks in free agency, many expected the 2019 version who was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Instead, Hill had the worst season of his career, shooting just over 30% from three. As the Bucks look towards retooling their roster, they may be looking to move Hill and his $4 million contract via trade. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send the veteran point guard to Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO