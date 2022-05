The Bolts enter Game 4 against the Panthers knowing the series-clincher is always the hardest to win. It's the toughest one to win, a series-clinching game. The Tampa Bay Lightning enter tonight's Game 4 matchup against the Florida Panthers with an opportunity to sweep the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Final. The Bolts have won five consecutive games after winning Games 6 and 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs before defeating the Panthers in the first three contests of this series.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO