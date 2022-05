“I bought some top flite xl’s for his first 9 hole round because I figured we’d lose a bunch of balls, but we ended losing only one on his very first 9 hole round. He didn’t miss a fairway off the tee except for a par 3, so I’d like to buy some slightly better balls for us to use. Money is an object, so nothing crazy expensive. What ball do you guys recommend?”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO