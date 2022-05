MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional more than $2.2 million in funding directed towards the city of Milwaukee for violence prevention and to help the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to take immediate steps to address crime. Today’s announcement is in addition to the governor’s previous investments of more than $100 million to support violence prevention efforts, crime victims, and local and tribal law enforcement agencies, as well as funding to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases through additional public defender and assistant district attorney support.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO