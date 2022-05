A 28-year-old Ocala man reportedly had meth in his sock and a pipe in his pocket when he was pulled over for speeding at the Cracker Barrel in Leesburg. At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Leesburg police officer observed a black four-door car traveling south at a high speed on U.S. Highway 441. Radar showed the vehicle was going 72 mph in an area where the speed limit is 45 mph, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO