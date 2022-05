LAKE PLACID — Mirror Lake completely turned over this spring for the first time since 2020, and for only the second time in the last five years. Turnover is a process that most lakes go through each fall and spring, according to the Ausable River Association. It’s the natural process of a lake’s cooler, dense water sinking to the bottom of the lake and mixing with deeper water. Water is at its densest at around 39 degrees Fahrenheit, so when the ice melts and the top layer of cold lake water starts to warm up a bit, it drops to the bottom of the lake and mixes with the deeper water. Turnover is important for large lakes because the process replenishes oxygen and distributes nutrients throughout the lake.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO