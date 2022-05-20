ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

City Names New Director of Human Resources

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZpxz_0fkhJqwS00

Coral Springs, FL - The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the selection of Assistant Director, Kathy Reul, to serve as Director of Human Resources.

In her role, Reul will be instrumental in supporting the organizational mission of recruiting, retaining, and developing city employees who make the City of Coral Springs the premier community in which to live work, and raise a family. Reul will take the place of Dale Pazdra, who was promoted to Deputy City Manager.

Of the promotion, Deputy City Manager Dale Pazdra said, “Kathy is a compassionate leader who truly believes in taking care of employees so they can best serve our community. I have great confidence that her experience and passion for public service make her the ideal candidate to fill this important role within our organization.”

Reul joined the city in 2016, having worked previously in the private sector for more than 20 years. Prior to her promotion to Director, Reul served as the Benefits Program Manager for three years, and was promoted to Assistant Director of Human Resources in 2019.

Before joining the city, Reul held numerous positions in the field of Human Resources, including serving as a Corporate Benefits Manager for a private company in Boca Raton for 10 years. She has extensive experience designing and implementing benefits and wellbeing programs to align with organizational strategy and provide meaningful benefits to employees.

The Human Resources Department is committed to serving employees, volunteers, and the community by providing an inclusive culture supported by passionate, trustworthy and innovative people.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Volunteers#Recruiting#Benefits Program
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

32
Followers
147
Post
739
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy