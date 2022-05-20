City Names New Director of Human Resources

Coral Springs, FL - The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the selection of Assistant Director, Kathy Reul, to serve as Director of Human Resources.

In her role, Reul will be instrumental in supporting the organizational mission of recruiting, retaining, and developing city employees who make the City of Coral Springs the premier community in which to live work, and raise a family. Reul will take the place of Dale Pazdra, who was promoted to Deputy City Manager.

Of the promotion, Deputy City Manager Dale Pazdra said, “Kathy is a compassionate leader who truly believes in taking care of employees so they can best serve our community. I have great confidence that her experience and passion for public service make her the ideal candidate to fill this important role within our organization.”

Reul joined the city in 2016, having worked previously in the private sector for more than 20 years. Prior to her promotion to Director, Reul served as the Benefits Program Manager for three years, and was promoted to Assistant Director of Human Resources in 2019.

Before joining the city, Reul held numerous positions in the field of Human Resources, including serving as a Corporate Benefits Manager for a private company in Boca Raton for 10 years. She has extensive experience designing and implementing benefits and wellbeing programs to align with organizational strategy and provide meaningful benefits to employees.

The Human Resources Department is committed to serving employees, volunteers, and the community by providing an inclusive culture supported by passionate, trustworthy and innovative people.