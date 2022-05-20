ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Shelton Waterfront Real Estate

 6 days ago

All listings featuring the icon are provided courtesy of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. The database information herein is provided from and...

272 Gough Dr

Attention Investors! VRBO on beautiful Camano Island with water views from nearly every window for sale! House can be purchased fully furnished, and current property manager (specializes in VRBO properties) available to continue managing the property, making the transition easy for the new owner! Panoramic views of Saratoga Passage, Mt. Ranier and the Olympics! Estuary on one side and Elger Bay on the other, it offers fishing, shrimping, crabbing, paddle boarding or kayaking out your back door! Bring the outdoors inside with a 5 pocket door Nana wall! Dual Masters with Main level ADA Master! Private location with low-maint. landscaping. Private buoy ready for your boat! A MUST see property!
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
0 xx Champagne Point Rd NE Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland Real Estate at 0 Xx Champagne Point Rd Ne Kirkland, WA 98034. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Xx Champagne Point Rd Ne Kirkland, WA 98034 with the MLS# 1934889 has been on the Kirkland market for 1 days. This property located in the Holmes Point subdivision is currently listed for $1,998,000.
KIRKLAND, WA
0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Shore Dr Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1939330 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 day. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $2,700,000.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
FOX 11 and 41

Property values in Seattle area reach 'unprecedented' level

(The Center Square) – COVID-19, inflation and other factors have led to property values in parts of Seattle to increase 19.42% in the past year. King County Assessor John Wilson and his office have gathered information to come up with these statistics. The parts of Seattle that are seeing double digit spikes are in what Wilson calls the “silicon forest,” where big tech companies are driving the markets up.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy Elegant Waterfront Dining at These South Sound Restaurants

From mountain views to the glistening waves of the sound, there are majestic sights to take in across the South Sound. Combine a fantastic meal with mesmerizing vistas and enjoy elegant waterfront dining at these South Sound restaurants. Whether you are looking for a fabulous Sunday brunch or a new...
TACOMA, WA
989kbay.com

Health Department investigating possible case of monkey pox in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – The health department in Seattle is investigating a possible case of monkey pox. KIRO reports the illness was reported to Public Health – Seattle & King County on Sunday, May 22nd. The department says the illness is in a man who recently travelled to a...
Big Country News

Seattle Clears out 89 People From Homeless Camp

Woodland Park was one of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s top priorities since he took office. City workers have referred 89 homeless persons to shelters and removed the encampment from the park. Harrell said in a press conference at Woodland Park that the city’s efforts to remove the Woodland Park...
SEATTLE, WA

