Historically Underutilized Business Certification Web Training Being Offered

Minority and women-owned businesses can receive assistance certifying or re-certifying as historically underutilized businesses with the state of North Carolina through web-based training that will be available online Wednesday, May 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The training will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions during the presentation. Interested business owners should register through the Eventbrite link at CityofWS.org/MWBE.

Certification with the state HUB office provides businesses with greater exposure to business opportunities in state procurement and contracting. All HUB-certified businesses are listed in the Vendor Link system, which is widely used by state agencies, universities, community colleges, local schools, local governments and institutions and the public to locate historically underutilized businesses for goods, services and construction. HUB Certification is free and valid for four years.