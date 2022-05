The controversy over the Colorado General Assembly's passage of a new bill related to fentanyl, which will allow individuals to be charged with a felony for possessing the drug even if they don't realize it was mixed with another substance, overshadowed the legislature's approval of another groundbreaking measure: Senate Bill 22-120, also known as Regulation of Kratom Processors, the first major bill in the state to focus on kratom, a popular organic substance of Southeast Asian origin.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO