A man was taken into custody on several charges after Ruston Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Eastland Avenue area Thursday night. About 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call reporting multiple gunshots on Eastland Avenue. An officer spotted Deivon James Garr, 22, of Ruston, who matched the clothing description of the suspect. While questioning Garr, a records check indicated he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a careless operation of a vehicle charge.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO