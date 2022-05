Patrick Louis Thomas, 36, of Ruston (La.), passed away on May 21, 2022, while surrounded by family and loved ones following a brief illness. Patrick was born on July 15, 1985, to Robert (Bob) and Donna Thomas in Tallulah, Louisiana. Patrick graduated from Neville High School in 2004 where he lettered in baseball and football for the Tigers before going on to play collegiate baseball at Louisiana Tech University.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO