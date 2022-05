A Bernice woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a Lincoln Parish deputy found her apparently passed out behind the wheel of her car. At about 1:30 a.m., Deputy S. Anunciation-Taylor came upon a vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road). The driver had her hands in her lap, head on her chest, eyes closed, and did not respond to the deputy.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO