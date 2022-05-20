ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Dryden, voters approved the 2022 to 2023 school...

Extra patrols for Tompkins County schools Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cortland committee considering changes to trash collection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A committee in Cortland is taking a closer look at trash options in the city. The Cortland Voice reports the Trash and Recycling Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is considering ditching the blue bags, or potentially lowering their costs. Last year, the city extended its contract with Bert Adam’ Disposal, which provides those blue bags, through the end of this year.
CORTLAND, NY
Ithaca College announces new School of Business dean

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is naming a new dean of their business school. Michael Johnson-Cramer currently is a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts, a top business school nationwide. Johnson-Cramer says he wants to forge stronger ties between the Ithaca College School of Business and the business world.
ITHACA, NY
TCAT summer schedule changes coming May 29th

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT has announced upcoming changes for their summer service schedule. Routes 10, 11, 13, 17, 21, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 77, 81, and 82 will have time and frequency adjustments, and route realignments. Routes 83, 90, and...
ITHACA, NY
Fajans-Turner ends Congressional run in 19th District

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The end of New York’s redistricting process is the end of the road for a Congressional candidate. Vanessa Fajans-Turner is ending her campaign. In a statement Sunday night, Fajans-Turner says the new 19th Congressional District, which includes Tompkins and 10 other counties, is very different from the one in which she had been building voter trust.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New records for New York gas prices

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York has set another record for gas prices. Today’s statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is four dollars 93 cents. In Ithaca, it’s going to cost today an average of four dollars 86 cents. That’s an increase of 19 cents since last Monday.
ITHACA, NY
Cortland man accused of burglarizing business in November

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have made an arrest six months after an alleged burglary in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Stephen Elwood on Saturday. He’s accused of stealing from a business on Route 13 in November. The Cortland man faces a felony charge...
CORTLAND, NY
Cortlandville man arrested for allegedly strangling, striking victim in front of kids

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man could face years in prison after an arrest today. Cortland County Sheriff’s say 28-year-old Matthew Cranston allegedly strangled and struck a victim several times at a residence in the village of McGraw on May 23rd. He allegedly did so in the presence of children. He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bail bond.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

