Dryden superintendent says budget result is ‘confidence boost’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A committee in Cortland is taking a closer look at trash options in the city. The Cortland Voice reports the Trash and Recycling Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is considering ditching the blue bags, or potentially lowering their costs. Last year, the city extended its contract with Bert Adam’ Disposal, which provides those blue bags, through the end of this year.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is naming a new dean of their business school. Michael Johnson-Cramer currently is a professor at Bentley University in Massachusetts, a top business school nationwide. Johnson-Cramer says he wants to forge stronger ties between the Ithaca College School of Business and the business world.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT has announced upcoming changes for their summer service schedule. Routes 10, 11, 13, 17, 21, 30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 40, 43, 51, 52, 53, 65, 67, 77, 81, and 82 will have time and frequency adjustments, and route realignments. Routes 83, 90, and...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Mental health services are in high demand. Officials in Tompkins County say more people with mental health issues are entering the jail, because it’s the safest option available. Probation Supervisor Karla Brackett spoke at Thursday’s Public Safety Committee meeting. One idea is to...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The end of New York’s redistricting process is the end of the road for a Congressional candidate. Vanessa Fajans-Turner is ending her campaign. In a statement Sunday night, Fajans-Turner says the new 19th Congressional District, which includes Tompkins and 10 other counties, is very different from the one in which she had been building voter trust.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York has set another record for gas prices. Today’s statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is four dollars 93 cents. In Ithaca, it’s going to cost today an average of four dollars 86 cents. That’s an increase of 19 cents since last Monday.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Reimagining Public Safety stretches further than Ithaca city officials. Resident Alana Byrd is the creator of the group Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety. She tells WHCU that police can do a better job. She says unarmed officers can help improve relations with the community. The...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities have made an arrest six months after an alleged burglary in Cortlandville. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Stephen Elwood on Saturday. He’s accused of stealing from a business on Route 13 in November. The Cortland man faces a felony charge...
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man could face years in prison after an arrest today. Cortland County Sheriff’s say 28-year-old Matthew Cranston allegedly strangled and struck a victim several times at a residence in the village of McGraw on May 23rd. He allegedly did so in the presence of children. He was arrested, arraigned, and remanded to Cortland County Jail on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bail bond.
