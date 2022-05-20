Friday, May 20 weather update for central and southern Illinois

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise the minimum age of who can buy a gun from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. "I think that's just common sense because as we've just seen for the two horrific crimes that we can't get out of our minds. What happened in Buffalo, what happened in a school, children in Texas. The common denominator? There are three. The weapon was an AR 15. The perpetrator was a male and the age of the perpetrator was 18. I don't want 18 year olds to have guns. At least not in the state of New York," said the Democrat. Hochul said she is going to work with the New York legislature to pass the law. When asked about any possible new law being challenged in court, Hochul said she "not going to let my fear of losing a court case stop me from what I think is correct for New Yorkers." Hochul also announced that state police will be doing daily check-ins at schools around the state.

BUFFALO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO