Jasper, IN. May 24, 2022. SVB&T Corporation , parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, names J. Craig Buse as Board Director of both entities as of May 18, 2022. “As a beginning step toward executing a formal President/CEO succession plan, I am proud to announce that J. Craig Buse has been added to the Springs Valley Bank Board and that of SVB&T Corporation as our second inside Director,” stated President & CEO Jamie Shinabarger. He went on to say, “Craig has over two decades of banking experience and brings a broad and accomplished skillset to a true community bank Board of Directors. We have been preparing judiciously behind the scenes for my target date retirement at the end of 2024. As the December 31, 2024 date draws closer, I would anticipate other intermediary actions in preparation for the transition.”

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO