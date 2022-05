Is it possible for me to wax poetic about any kind of product outside the landscape of cozy footwear? Earlier in the year, while we were still braving the dredges of winter, Suicoke’s Pepper-evab moccasin became my obsession. As soon as the weather began to turn, instead of opting for a heavy-duty sneaker, or something with a color palette resembling an Aperol Spritz, I decided to diversify my wheelhouse and look for an open-toe counterpart to my growing collection of mules, clogs, and mocs.

