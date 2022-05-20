Watch: Thomas Tuchel's Wholesome Reaction to Chelsea Banner at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel gave the warmest of reactions to his Chelsea banner that fans unveiled at Stamford Bridge prior to their 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel gave the warmest of reactions to his Chelsea banner that fans unveiled at Stamford Bridge prior to their 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Thursday night.

The Chelsea head coach has already made his mark in west London since his appointment in January 2021. Three trophies in the bag - Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup - before guiding Chelsea to an all but confirmed third placed finish in the Premier League this season.

His efforts have been recognised and publicly praised by supporters of the club and beyond, however Chelsea took their recognition to the next step with a personalised banner for the German.

It was organised by group 'WeAreTheShed' which saw the banner on display in the Shed End before kick off in the capital .

The banner read 'DEUTSCHER MAESTRO' with a picture of the Blues head coach.

Tuchel delivered his verdict at full-time, telling Chelsea TV : "I saw the banner. I was looking at Mason's banner, I didn't see that I had a banner. It's fantastic, thank you very much for that. It's unbelievable, the first time, very happy about it."

And his reaction was pictured and captured on video by the club , showing his surprise, happiness and gratitude towards the fans of whom he has built a special relationship with in just the short time he has been in charge.

Chelsea have one game left to play before their 2021/22 campaign concludes. They will welcome relegated Watford to Stamford Bridge ahead of their holiday break, which will then see the squad report back to Cobham for pre-season training on July 2.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube