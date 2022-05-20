French Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are tennis' rising stars

Naomi Osaka, Storm Reid, and Latto congratulated the athlete under her Instagram post. All facts, no cap – graduation cap, that is! Congratulations to teen pro-tennis player Coco Gauff, who announced on Instagram that she has officially graduated from high school. Gauff reportedly earned her high school diploma from the Florida Virtual Flex (FLVS), but her graduation pictures were a bit more different than the stereotypical cap and gown. “i did it. no [cap],” Gauff wrote in her Instagram caption, instead with a graduation cap emoji to hint at a Gen-Z style grad pun.
Comments / 0