French Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are tennis' rising stars

Veteran tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced that he would be retiring following the 2022 French Open. Given his struggles with injury in recent years, many thought it possible that Tsonga’s opening match at Roland Garros in the first round could be his last. That was indeed the case, as the 37-year-old lost in four sets to world no. 8 Casper Ruud, succumbing to a shoulder injury in the final set. After the match, the French Tennis Federation held a special ceremony for Tsonga, with tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray all paying tribute to the French tennis player.

