The National Hurricane Center has issued the first north Atlantic tropical outlook of 2022 for a cluster of showers and storms in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The environment the area is in not favorable any further development and only a 10% chance of development is possible as it meanders towards the Gulf Coast over the next day or so. The system will bring the threat of heavy rain and storms over the central Gulf Coast, but it is not a threat to South Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO