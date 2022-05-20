ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

Cosmic countdown

By Jason P. Burnham
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. It takes only one to abort the colony ship’s self-destruct sequence. You could use the other ninety-nine to hug your wife, your kids, your dog, one last time. You could try to hug your cat, but Whiskers has always hated hugs,...

