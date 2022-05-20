Cosmic countdown

As easy as the phrase "66 million years ago" is to say, it's impossible for a human mind to truly comprehend. A notion of a time so, so long ago is simple enough to conceptualize in books, scholarly journals, and encyclopedias, in writing and in conversation, but it conjures up a period of time that feels fake, like something alien. The plants were different, the insects were enormous, the continents were in the wrong places, the very air was made up of a different combination of fundamental elements. Not to mention the reptilian beasts that populated nearly every corner of the globe. Prehistoric Planet, the five-night event series on Apple TV+, proposes a new way to look at an ancient past: not as an extraterrestrial world, but as a time remarkably similar to our own.

