The 7-Eleven building on the corner of North Rosalind Avenue and East Central Boulevard has been demolished. A razing ceremony was held on May 1. The effort to convert the parcel to green space was spearheaded by Orlando Land Trust, which was formed with the goal of preventing development on the Lake Eola Park block. Following more than a year of fundraising, the land trust purchased the building for $3.25 million and gifted it to the City of Orlando with the agreement that the land be converted to green space in perpetuity.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO