ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Money markets price in 50-50 chance of 50 bps July ECB hike

By Yoruk Bahceli
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412wI4_0fkgDEUF00

May 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Friday ramped up their bets on a 50 basis-point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in July that would bring the bank's policy rate to 0%.

Dutch central bank governor and ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the bank should keep the door open to a 50 bps hike if upcoming data suggested inflation was "broadening further or accumulating".

Knot's speech shifted market expectations, and on Friday traders priced in as much as 36 bps of hikes by July . That suggested a 25 bps hike is fully priced in, and about a 50% probability of an additional 25 bps move.

"Even if (Knot's) is a minority view at the ECB, I think we can now consider that 25 basis points at this meeting is going to be the minimum," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Rising bets on a 50 bps hike have also driven a 16 bps surge in Germany's two-year yield this week, according to Tradeweb prices.

The much greater rise in the two-year yield relative to the 10-year sharply narrowed the yield curve by 11 bps this week in the biggest move since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Tradeweb showed.

On Friday, it was around 60 bps, just off the flattest since late February.

While U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening has been a big theme this year with a brief inversion in March, the steepness of the German curve had long puzzled analysts given a weaker growth outlook in the euro area. read more

Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, saw the flattening as a result of "the rising expectations that the ECB will front-load rate hikes similar to what we have seen in the U.S."

If growth fears continue, that should hold down longer-dated yields while central banks will keep pressure on shorter-dated ones, Sorensen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RKNM_0fkgDEUF00
Yield curves

Across the broader market, euro zone bond yields rose after two days of hefty falls that came with a rout in stock markets as growth concerns moved back into focus. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped and by 1457 GMT was up 8 bps to 2.985%. . Meanwhile the gap between the Italian and German 10-year bond yield spread rose above 200 bps for the first time in over a week.

European stocks rallied on Friday after China's cut in a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy boosted risk sentiment, but lost some gains towards the end of the session. read more

Coming off earlier highs when it was up 6 bps, Germany's 10-year bond yield - the benchmark for the euro zone - was up 1 bps at 1456 GMT, at 0.95%. . It had fallen 12 bps across Wednesday and Thursday.

Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.9 points in May from the April number, figures released on Friday afternoon showed. The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -21.1 this month from -22.0 in April. read more

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by John Stonestreet, Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-FX mixed as rouble extends gains, lira dips again

* Turkish lira extends losses as need for FX grows. * South African rand slips as dollar recovers ahead of Fed minutes. * Russian c.bank plans to hold rate-setting meeting on Thursday. May 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies edged higher on Wednesday, with the Russian rouble extending gains to...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China's forex regulator says foreign outflows 'under control'

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday the recent retreat of foreign investments from the country amid a weakening yuan was “well under control” and that Beijing would continue to open up both outbound and inbound investment channels. Overseas investments in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Money Markets#The European Central Bank#Dutch#U S Treasury#German
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Reuters

Reuters

452K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy